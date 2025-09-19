Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 1.5%

TMHC stock opened at $69.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 6.54. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $75.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.40.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 14,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $980,140.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,370. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $636,155.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,710.86. The trade was a 40.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,351 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,630. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.