TD Cowen Cuts AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $419.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $427.00 to $419.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley upgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up from $401.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.69.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $352.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. AON has a one year low of $323.73 and a one year high of $412.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.04 and a 200 day moving average of $367.25.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AON will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in AON by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in AON by 508.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in AON by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,273,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,552,000 after purchasing an additional 223,413 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in AON by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

