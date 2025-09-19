TD Cowen Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

TD Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $235.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.81.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 7.7%

DRI opened at $192.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.12. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $155.18 and a 52 week high of $228.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%.The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.50, for a total value of $160,160.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,189.50. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $107,031.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,816.95. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,232 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 171.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 419.2% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 108.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

