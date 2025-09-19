Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 205.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 97.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 75 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDY opened at $562.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $419.00 and a 1 year high of $570.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $547.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total transaction of $3,468,778.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 61,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,029,861.32. The trade was a 9.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total transaction of $1,106,197.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 51,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748,812.80. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,662 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.57.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

