Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $48.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TS. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tenaris from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $35.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.39. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $40.87.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Tenaris had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 17.02%.The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tenaris will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tenaris by 1,994.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 36,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 34,969 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 178.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 819.6% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 6,836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tenaris by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the period. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

