Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK Stock Position Increased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $590,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $442,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEK. Wall Street Zen raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Birkenbeuel sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,100. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $36.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.430 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

