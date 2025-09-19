TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to $109.00 by Analysts at CIBC

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from $110.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TFII. Citigroup set a $108.00 target price on shares of TFI International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cormark lowered shares of TFI International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.06.

TFII opened at $94.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.03. TFI International has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $155.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.47.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. TFI International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Analysts expect that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 104.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 125,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 64,108 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the second quarter worth $294,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 23.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 96,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 44.4% in the second quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 818,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,714,000 after acquiring an additional 251,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 19.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,214,000 after acquiring an additional 101,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

See Also

