TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at B. Riley

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.66% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 88.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.86. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $141.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.76 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. TG Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 20,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $672,268.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 94,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,526.64. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 82,300.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

