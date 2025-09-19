Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPY) Trading 36.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPY – Get Free Report) shares were up 36.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 725% from the average daily volume of 727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Thai Oil Public Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20.

Thai Oil Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1729 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 352.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Thai Oil Public’s payout ratio is 96.52%.

About Thai Oil Public

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Aromatics and LAB, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, Olefins, and Others segments.

