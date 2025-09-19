The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Receives $231.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.4667.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

Get Allstate alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Stock Up 4.3%

ALL opened at $205.69 on Tuesday. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allstate will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.81%.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Allstate by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Allstate by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.