The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives $61.94 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.9375.

Several brokerages have commented on CAKE. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.07. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $69.70.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $955.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.82 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.92% and a net margin of 4.33%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

Insider Activity at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 12,388 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $816,121.44. Following the sale, the director owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,379.28. This trade represents a 64.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 43,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,732,705.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 24,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,987.92. This represents a 63.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

