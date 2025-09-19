The Defiance Quantum ETF $QTUM Shares Bought by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Defiance Quantum ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QTUM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Defiance Quantum ETF by 7,600.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,630,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000.

Defiance Quantum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QTUM opened at $104.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.15. The Defiance Quantum ETF has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.69.

Defiance Quantum ETF Increases Dividend

About Defiance Quantum ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a $0.2656 dividend. This is an increase from Defiance Quantum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th.

The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.

