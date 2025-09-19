The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Price

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.80 to $3.20 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler set a $2.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.40 to $3.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 2.7%

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 53.76% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.27 million. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,712,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646,463 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 293.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 10,700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981,580 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,686,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,266,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

