The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Stock Price

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPHR. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPHR opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. Sphere Entertainment has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.35.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $4.96. Sphere Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment will post -11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPHR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 95.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 915.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 81.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

