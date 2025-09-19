The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $785.00 to $855.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group traded as high as $794.00 and last traded at $792.89, with a volume of 140302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $785.53.

GS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $627.00 target price (up previously from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $665.00.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,493.60. This represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total value of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,755,196.68. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $243.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $736.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $636.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.