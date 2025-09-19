The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $3.00. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s current price.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.28.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

HAIN opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $134.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $9.43.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $363.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.58 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 100.7% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at $304,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

