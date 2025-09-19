The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,502,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,157 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $306,905,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19,279.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,079 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 76.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,186,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,592,000 after purchasing an additional 944,731 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,055,000 after purchasing an additional 926,709 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.2%

PNC opened at $206.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.91. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

