The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 700.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $278.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.64 and a 200-day moving average of $263.92. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.62 and a 12-month high of $280.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,865.92. The trade was a 38.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.56.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

