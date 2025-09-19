Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys Shares of 1,984 Frontline PLC $FRO

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline PLC (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 185,226 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20,370 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth about $7,587,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth about $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

FRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Frontline from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.87.

Shares of FRO opened at $23.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Frontline PLC has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $25.68.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.71 million. Frontline had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Frontline’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontline PLC will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.58%.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

