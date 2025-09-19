TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a C$70.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$65.00. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on X. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TMX Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$60.44.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on X

TMX Group Trading Down 1.6%

About TMX Group

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$53.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$42.00 and a 1 year high of C$57.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.37.

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.