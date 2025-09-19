Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation $TYG Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 256,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after buying an additional 86,304 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $785,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 22,156 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

TYG stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.3%.

In other Tortoise Energy Infrastructure news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

