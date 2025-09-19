Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $74.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSEM. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Susquehanna set a $66.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $68.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $72.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $372.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.63 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Tower Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,128,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,375,000 after acquiring an additional 69,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,087,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,106,000 after acquiring an additional 93,868 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 2.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,546,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,803,000 after acquiring an additional 57,544 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,242,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,240,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,887,000 after acquiring an additional 243,267 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

