Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the first quarter worth $75,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transdigm Group Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,286.95 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,183.60 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82. The stock has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,437.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1,413.96.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $90.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TDG. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,599.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.98, for a total transaction of $6,384,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 83,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,524,394.62. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,282.47, for a total transaction of $3,508,837.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $27,634,663.56. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,232 shares of company stock worth $25,668,361 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

