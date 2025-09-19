Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $1,490.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $1,650.00 to $1,490.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,599.73.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,286.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,437.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,413.96. Transdigm Group has a 12 month low of $1,183.60 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.00 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Graff sold 1,760 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.10, for a total value of $2,467,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,724.40. This trade represents a 47.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 5,000 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.98, for a total value of $6,384,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 83,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,524,394.62. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,232 shares of company stock valued at $25,668,361 over the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 84.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

