Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. 2,499,734 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 291% from the previous session’s volume of 638,840 shares.The stock last traded at $16.18 and had previously closed at $16.09.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.5%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $13.50 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Trinity Capital Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 51.88%.The business had revenue of $69.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald E. Estes bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $32,140.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,779 shares in the company, valued at $574,968.53. This represents a 5.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,006,300 shares in the company, valued at $15,879,414. The trade was a 0.32% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,200 shares of company stock worth $114,856. 5.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in Trinity Capital by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 532,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after buying an additional 341,343 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 689.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 325,753 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 507,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 176,284 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Featured Articles

