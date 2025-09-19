Truist Financial Increases Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $262.00

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $238.00 to $262.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.20.

NYSE PKG opened at $214.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Corporation of America has a fifty-two week low of $172.71 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $5,399,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at $94,460,526.66. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 118.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

