Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Stock Price

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $4,038.00 to $4,504.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AZO. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,260.00 to $4,925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,916.00 to $4,610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price objective (up from $4,200.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,060.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,368.95.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone stock opened at $4,125.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,025.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,794.14. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $2,898.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4,388.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41.

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 21.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 71.2% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 130.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Finally, Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.