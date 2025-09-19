Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $555.00 price objective (up from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.23.

Shares of CRWD opened at $502.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.37, a PEG ratio of 104.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $272.67 and a 1-year high of $517.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $442.46 and a 200 day moving average of $428.94.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total value of $983,037.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 81,383 shares in the company, valued at $38,592,632.43. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 768,511 shares in the company, valued at $315,335,433.52. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,734 shares of company stock worth $67,337,728. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

