Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Insider Sells £530,526.72 in Stock

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) insider Hanno Damm sold 238,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 222, for a total value of £530,526.72.

LON:TRST opened at GBX 234.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £955.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16,741.57 and a beta of 1.02. Trustpilot Group plc has a one year low of GBX 178.40 and a one year high of GBX 361.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 230.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 232.50.

Trustpilot Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 16th that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 200 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 331 to GBX 343 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trustpilot Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 340.75.

About Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

