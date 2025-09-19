Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Price Target Raised to GBX 343

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 331 to GBX 343 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TRST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Trustpilot Group in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 200 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 340.75.

TRST opened at GBX 234.38 on Tuesday. Trustpilot Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 178.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 361.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of £955.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16,741.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 230.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.50.

Trustpilot Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Hanno Damm sold 238,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 222, for a total value of £530,526.72. Also, insider Peter Holten Mühlmann sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230, for a total value of £805,000. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 838,976 shares of company stock worth $191,052,672. Company insiders own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.

Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.

