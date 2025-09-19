Twilio’s (TWLO) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 30.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price objective on Twilio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.78.

TWLO opened at $108.42 on Wednesday. Twilio has a 12 month low of $61.41 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 903.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.64.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $971,163.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,682.15. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,008 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $2,491,596.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 260,581 shares in the company, valued at $32,450,151.93. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,671 shares of company stock worth $6,235,788 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 211.8% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Twilio by 4,280.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 260,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after buying an additional 254,132 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Twilio by 502.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 32,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 26,970 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 9,692.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

