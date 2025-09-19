U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGOW) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.
U.S. GoldMining Stock Down 0.2%
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04.
About U.S. GoldMining
U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska.
