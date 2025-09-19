UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $204.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ferguson from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.71.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $229.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $243.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FERG. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,165,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,498,000 after buying an additional 2,094,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,454,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,740,000 after buying an additional 1,755,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,660,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,410,000 after buying an additional 1,506,024 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,255,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,830,000 after buying an additional 1,201,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

