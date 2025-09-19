UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $4.50 to $7.25 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FCEL. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.78.

FuelCell Energy Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $189.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 4.13.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The energy company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($2.19). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 130.81%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.94) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

