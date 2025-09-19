UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stock Price

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.16.

CSIQ stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $788.24 million, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.16. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The solar energy provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Canadian Solar had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Canadian Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 87.8% in the first quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 2,607,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 38.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 70,412 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 109.2% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 97,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 50,714 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 52.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 374,966 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 128,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 60.4% in the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,115,861 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

