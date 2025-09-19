UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Price

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAYC. Barclays increased their price target on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Paycom Software to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.58.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $216.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $158.03 and a 1 year high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.00 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 21.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,482.91. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 57.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 54.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

