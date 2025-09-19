UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Stock Price

TKO Group (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $182.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.50.

TKO Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $202.78 on Wednesday. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $212.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.24 and its 200-day moving average is $166.59. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 83.79 and a beta of 0.79.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TKO Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $1,774,627.17. Following the sale, the director directly owned 137,456 shares in the company, valued at $25,625,922.08. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe purchased 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $203.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,961. This trade represents a 16.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,725 shares of company stock worth $12,767,807 over the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in TKO Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in TKO Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in TKO Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in TKO Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in TKO Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

