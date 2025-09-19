UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives $13.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.1786.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PATH shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on UiPath from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on UiPath from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on UiPath from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th.

NYSE PATH opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76. UiPath has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $15.93.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $361.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.36 million. UiPath had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.35%.UiPath’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $1,437,203.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,454,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,744,150.57. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 999,043 shares of company stock valued at $12,406,575. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in UiPath by 198.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in UiPath by 320.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in UiPath in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 48.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

