Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Stake Lessened by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.38.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.5%

Union Pacific stock opened at $220.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.94 and a 200-day moving average of $225.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.