United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Argus set a $935.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $850.00.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $943.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $897.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $747.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $980.53.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.70 earnings per share. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $17,496,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in United Rentals by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 3,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $2,776,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in United Rentals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

