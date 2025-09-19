Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Unum Group from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Unum Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $96.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

NYSE UNM opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.34. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

