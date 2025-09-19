Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in August

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAFGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

VRLAF opened at $29.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74. Verallia Société Anonyme has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $35.55.

Verallia Société Anonyme manufactures and sells glass packaging products for beverages and food products worldwide. It provides bottles for still and sparkling wines, spirits, beers, soft drinks, and oils. The company offers jars for baby food, dairy products, jams, honey, spreads, condiments, sauces, and preserves.

