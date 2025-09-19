Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in August

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Verallia Société Anonyme Price Performance
VRLAF opened at $29.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74. Verallia Société Anonyme has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $35.55.
Verallia Société Anonyme Company Profile
