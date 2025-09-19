Verde Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,699 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $231.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

