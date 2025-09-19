Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $33.23, but opened at $31.85. Vericel shares last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 120,872 shares.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VCEL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Vericel from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Institutional Trading of Vericel

Vericel Stock Up 6.1%

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter worth $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Vericel by 101.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vericel by 13.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 265.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Vericel had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 2.85%.The business had revenue of $63.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vericel

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Featured Articles

