VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.50.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $285.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.62. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.62 and a fifty-two week high of $310.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 50.05%.The business had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

VeriSign announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.28, for a total transaction of $141,422.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,933,715.48. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.48, for a total value of $576,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 478,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,020,082.72. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,706 shares of company stock valued at $12,733,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

