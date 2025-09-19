Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 7,161 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,440 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.6% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,987,733,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.02, for a total transaction of $11,776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,398,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,839,029,289.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,819,522 shares of company stock valued at $642,506,300. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $176.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.50 and a 200-day moving average of $143.02. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

