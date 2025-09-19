Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Earns “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EVTL. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Vertical Aerospace from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vertical Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Vertical Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of EVTL stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. Vertical Aerospace has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $15.99.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.92). On average, research analysts expect that Vertical Aerospace will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertical Aerospace

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 120.0% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Vertical Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

Featured Stories

