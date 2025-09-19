Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) and Alternus Clean Energy (OTCMKTS:ALCED) Financial Survey

Profitability

This table compares Via Renewables and Alternus Clean Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Via Renewables 5.68% 57.36% 7.92% Alternus Clean Energy N/A N/A -40.51%

Volatility and Risk

Via Renewables has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alternus Clean Energy has a beta of -1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Via Renewables alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Via Renewables and Alternus Clean Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Via Renewables $380.77 million 0.92 $14.98 million $4.02 12.00 Alternus Clean Energy $310,000.00 1.94 $21.08 million N/A N/A

Alternus Clean Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Via Renewables.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Via Renewables shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.2% of Via Renewables shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.1% of Alternus Clean Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Via Renewables beats Alternus Clean Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Via Renewables

(Get Free Report)

Via Renewables, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers. The Retail Natural Gas segment is involved in the transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential and commercial customers. It also provides broker services for retail energy customers; and wireless services and equipment to wireless customers. The company offers its services under the Electricity Maine, Electricity N.H., Major Energy, Provider Power Massachusetts, Spark Energy, and Verde Energy brand names. It operates in 104 utility service territories across 20 states and the District of Columbia; and has approximately 335,000 residential customer equivalents. The company was formerly known as Spark Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Via Renewables, Inc. in August 2021. Via Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Alternus Clean Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alternus Clean Energy, Inc. operates as a power producer. It develops, installs, owns and operates utility scale solar parks in America and Europe. It operates through the United States and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded by Vincent Browne in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.