Vistra (NYSE:VST) Upgraded at Daiwa Capital Markets

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VST. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Vistra and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Melius Research upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vistra from $145.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.71.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $210.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.68. Vistra has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $217.90. The company has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vistra will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.56, for a total transaction of $4,540,494.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 227,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,456,878.08. The trade was a 8.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 148,121 shares of company stock worth $30,849,036 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 2.2% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fogel Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fogel Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 3.1% during the second quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

