Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.99 and last traded at C$5.13. Approximately 461,396 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 684,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.16.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, Director David Chevallier Cobbold bought 15,048 shares of Vizsla Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.45 per share, with a total value of C$66,963.60.

Vizsla Silver Corp is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The property contains quartz-carbonate veins with workings defining both steeply plunging and sub-horizontal ore shoots. Mineralization occurs as silver sulphides including argentite and acanthite, native gold, electrum and native silver associated with pyrite, minor galena, sphalerite and rare chalcopyrite.

